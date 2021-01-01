Profile Picture

Edge Centres is a modular, “off-grid” edge data centre startup based in Brisbane, Australia. Launched in 2021, the company is undergoing an ambitious rollout in Australia and beyond to deliver colocation and interconnection services at the bleeding edge of the network. Using innovative designs created by a veteran team, Edge Centres is leveraging the power of solar into a footprint of ultra-efficient, ultra-reliable, highly sustainable modular data centres that will help enterprises and their customers leverage the full potential of next generation smart telecommunications.
Edge Centres: Building Ahead of the Edge Data Centre Wave

Jon Eaves, Founder and CEO of Edge Centres talks solar power, modular design, and taking the future of the internet “off-grid”.

