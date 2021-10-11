Dole Sunshine: A Fresh Approach to Indirect Procurement

A new era is dawning at Dole Sunshine Company, a world-leading food and beverage company on a bold mission, representing the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Food & Beverage Group and Dole Fresh Produce. The company’s extraordinary history of quality and innovation stretches back to 1899, when James Dole, a newly minted Harvard graduate with a fascination for agriculture, began growing pineapples in Hawaii. In 2012 Dole Asia Holdings was established, as Itochu acquired the Dole global packaged foods and Asian fresh produce business.

Flash forward more than 120 years and Dole remains a byword for pineapples, bananas, and packaged fruit products, and retains a high reputation for freshness and quality. From the perspective of a company as old as Dole, the world is changing rapidly, but Dole is up to the challenge to catch up by focusing on developing formal standard procurement and sourcing processes, while driving digitalisation. In June 2020, Naissa von Pein joined the company to spearhead a programme dedicated to those objectives. The Global Director for Indirect Categories and Procurement Excellence is leading a fundamental overhaul of indirect sourcing practices, while building Dole’s procurement centre of excellence, tasks which she says are “quite different in their scope of work, but complementary due to the nature of indirects being very fragmented and locally managed. Fragmentation of information being the greatest challenge to a strategic procurement approach.”

“We are going through a period of evolution at Dole, which is a company that in the past has been traditional with a decentralised structure and limited visibility due to the lack of systems,” she adds. “We’re now working towards centralisation and process standardisation, while driving automation through procurement tools and focusing on a more strategic procurement approach for relevant categories. Our procurement teams are receiving the support they need for strategic transformation initiatives, aiming to keep supply lines flowing smoothly while delivering the necessary cost savings.”

Dole is still in the early stages of its digital transformation, von Pein admits, and much of the focus of her first year at the company has been spent crystallising the fundamentals of indirect category management’s best practices, while using e-sourcing strategies to digitalise and accelerate strategic sourcing processes. But great early strides have been made through the implementation and strengthening of Ivalua’s platform, Dole’s primary digital investment and its central procurement tool.

“Implementing Ivalua’s software has enabled us to prioritise bottom-line cost savings through procurement-led spend management and competitive sourcing initiatives. We’ve also been able to further enable automation and standardisation for supplier qualification, as well as contract management,” von Pein says. “My current focus from a procurement excellence standpoint relates to process streamlining, automation, and elevating procurement’s profile and visibility within the company. We are reviewing procurement processes to identify ways of eliminating time-consuming tasks through the use of automated systems and analysis, as well as identifying weak links in the existing supply chain, strengthening us as a function and freeing up time to focus on long-term initiatives. We must ensure that the team is using Ivalua to the best of its capabilities, while drawing the digital roadmap for further enhancements to achieve our automation and efficiency goals.”

The Ivalua system was implemented before her appointment, initially at three production sites in Asia, and has been key in achieving procurement’s short-term objectives. But von Pein has a more ambitious vision. “I want to ensure that our team is using the tool to its full capability. It comes back to change management, and as with every new tool implementation, if this is not properly led by the management, and if we do not emphasise the benefits to the people and teams that are using it, then ultimately we will not achieve the results that we are expecting. I have seen this happen in the past, but we have already been seeing great results this year.”