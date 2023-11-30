Dell Technologies
Driven by its ambition and the power of technology to drive human progress, Dell has an unwavering commitment to equality, trust and advocacy and pursues this through creating technologies to facilitate a positive future. Dell was founded in 1984 by Michael Dell in his university dorm room and, in the four decades since, has grown exponentially. It is now one of the globe’s major technology players, instrumental to changing the worldwide digital landscape.
Executives in Dell Technologies
