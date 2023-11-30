Cummins Inc., founded in 1919, is a global power leader and a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's offerings include diesel engines, natural gas engines, hybrid and electric platforms, and related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and electrical power generation systems.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins operates across approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of over 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,600 dealer locations. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability drives the development of cleaner, more efficient and more reliable products for a wide range of markets, including on-highway, off-highway, marine, rail, and power generation.

Under the leadership of CEO Tom Linebarger, Cummins strives to provide the most advanced power solutions to customers, helping them succeed and ensuring a safer and healthier planet for future generations. Their focus on technology and environmental stewardship positions them as a leader in the power generation industry.