CSOB

ČSOB offers to its clients a wide range of banking products and services, including the products and services of the entire ČSOB group. The ČSOB group consists of the Bank (ČSOB) and entities related with the Bank. ČSOB’s financial group includes strategic companies in the Czech Republic controlled directly or indirectly by ČSOB, or KBC, which offer financial services, namely Hypoteční banka, ČSOB Pojišťovna, ČSOB Stavební spořitelna, ČSOB Penzijní společnost, ČSOB Leasing, ČSOB Factoring and Patria Finance. The product portfolio of the ČSOB group (the Business Unit Czech Republic) includes next to standard banking services: financing housing needs (mortgages and building savings loans), insurance products, pension funds, collective investment products and asset management, specialized services (leasing and factoring), services related to trading equities on financial markets. The ČSOB group builds a strong, long-term partnership with each of its clients, whether in personal and family finance, financing SME or corporate finance. The ČSOB group is a good listener who offers them the best solutions rather than mere products.