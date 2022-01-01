Commercial Bank of Dubai

Commercial Bank of Dubai is one of the leading banks in the UAE, offering innovative and bespoke personal banking and business banking services, through state-of-the-art digital channels including mobile and online banking and through an extensive branch and ATM network. Operating in the UAE for more than 50 years, CBD manages the financial requirements of some of the largest corporates and businesses operating in the country, those driving the UAE economy, as well as providing a fully-fledged retail banking offering. Over the years, CBD has transformed into a progressive and modern banking institution winning multiple awards for its digital initiatives, credit cards, bank accounts, mobile app features and services.