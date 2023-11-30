Cognizant is a leading professional services company, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Since its founding in 1994, Cognizant has expanded its global footprint, offering a range of services designed to drive growth and efficiency. With headquarters in Teaneck, New Jersey, and 344,000 employees worldwide, the company is committed to helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies.

Leading the charge is CEO Brian Humphries, who spearheads Cognizant's mission to provide innovative IT services and consulting tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. The company's expertise spans digital transformation, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, enterprise applications, and data analytics, among other key areas. Cognizant's approach is rooted in a deep understanding of industry dynamics and a commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes.

Cognizant's comprehensive service offerings include IT services, consulting, and business process outsourcing, all aimed at enhancing clients' operational efficiencies and competitive positioning. The company emphasises a client-centric approach, working collaboratively to develop solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities presented by the digital age. Cognizant continues to drive forward with a vision to help businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.