Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Citigroup

Citigroup Company Facts
HQ Location
New York, USA
Employee Count
210000
CEO
Jane Fraser
Revenue
$101.078 bn

Established in 1812, Citigroup Inc. stands as a global leader in financial services, providing a broad range of solutions to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. With its headquarters in New York, USA, Citigroup offers diverse services spanning across banking, investment, and wealth management. These services are designed to meet the complex needs of its vast client base, ensuring tailored and effective financial solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup has continued to innovate and expand its offerings. The company leverages its extensive global network and deep industry expertise to deliver unmatched service quality. Citigroup's commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach sets it apart in the competitive financial landscape.

Citigroup's comprehensive service portfolio includes corporate banking, credit cards, and treasury and trade solutions, among others. Its global presence and robust infrastructure enable it to support clients worldwide, helping them achieve their financial goals. By consistently adapting to market changes and technological advancements, Citigroup remains at the forefront of the financial services industry.

Keywords and Services
financial services
banking
investment
wealth management
corporate banking
credit cards
treasury and trade solutions
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website