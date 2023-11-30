Established in 1812, Citigroup Inc. stands as a global leader in financial services, providing a broad range of solutions to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. With its headquarters in New York, USA, Citigroup offers diverse services spanning across banking, investment, and wealth management. These services are designed to meet the complex needs of its vast client base, ensuring tailored and effective financial solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup has continued to innovate and expand its offerings. The company leverages its extensive global network and deep industry expertise to deliver unmatched service quality. Citigroup's commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach sets it apart in the competitive financial landscape.

Citigroup's comprehensive service portfolio includes corporate banking, credit cards, and treasury and trade solutions, among others. Its global presence and robust infrastructure enable it to support clients worldwide, helping them achieve their financial goals. By consistently adapting to market changes and technological advancements, Citigroup remains at the forefront of the financial services industry.