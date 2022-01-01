Children’s Home Society of Florida

When children and families face hard situations, the Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) empowers them to find – and pursue – opportunities for success and happiness. As the state’s largest and most reputable organisation devoted to serving children and families, CHS delivers innovative solutions in child welfare, early childhood services, mental health, including counselling, mentoring, job training, youth outreach and community partnership schools. Founded in 1902, CHS leads the way in child well-being serving more than 60,000 children and families each year. With its 1,300 employees throughout Florida, CHS is working toward a common goal – to create a world where all children have the tools and support they need to realise their full potential.