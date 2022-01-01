Centrimex

Centrimex is a freight forwarder expert in international trade, particularly specialised in France-Africa, Europe-Africa, Europe-Asia and Asia-Africa flows for the transport of goods. but can also accompany you on any other type of destination, regardless of the country of departure.

Its specialised teams support you in organising your international transport flows around the world.

Centrimex is also an experienced customs broker who masters maritime transport, air transport, consolidation logistics (sea and air consolidation) as well as full containers.