Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Centrica

Centrica Company Facts

Centrica is a leading UK-based energy and services company with a rich history dating back to 1812 when it was founded, by Royal decree from King George II as the Gas Light and Coke Company, the world’s first public utility.

Over the years, the British Gas brand was nationalised, then privatised in 1986. Evolving again in 1997 with Centrica becoming the parent company of British Gas.

Centrica have become a uniquely integrated energy company. When it comes to energy, Centrica make it, store it, move it, sell it and mend it.

To drive their mission to ‘create a greener fairer future’, Centrica is connecting energy producers with energy buyers, investing in the infrastructure that ensures a secure supply, and upskilling the Net Zero engineers of tomorrow.

Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner

Executives in Centrica

View All

Lucy Pringle

KPMG UK Lead for Workforce & Employee Experience

Read more

Mark Williamson

Mark Williamson, Lead Partner, KPMG People Practice

Read more

Joanne Rose

Head of Mobile User Computing

Read more