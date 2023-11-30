Centrica is a leading UK-based energy and services company with a rich history dating back to 1812 when it was founded, by Royal decree from King George II as the Gas Light and Coke Company, the world’s first public utility.

Over the years, the British Gas brand was nationalised, then privatised in 1986. Evolving again in 1997 with Centrica becoming the parent company of British Gas.

Centrica have become a uniquely integrated energy company. When it comes to energy, Centrica make it, store it, move it, sell it and mend it.

To drive their mission to ‘create a greener fairer future’, Centrica is connecting energy producers with energy buyers, investing in the infrastructure that ensures a secure supply, and upskilling the Net Zero engineers of tomorrow.