Since its founding in 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has grown to become a global leader in the manufacturing of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. With its headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, Caterpillar has established a strong presence around the world, serving customers in various industries and markets.

Under the leadership of CEO Jim Umpleby, the company has continuously innovated and expanded its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers. Caterpillar's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship is evident through its development of advanced technologies and solutions that reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency in its products.

With a workforce of approximately 113,000 employees, Caterpillar is dedicated to delivering excellence in every aspect of its operations. The company's extensive product range and comprehensive services ensure that it remains a trusted partner for businesses looking for reliable and efficient machinery and equipment. Caterpillar's focus on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement drives its success in the competitive global market.