HQ Location: Houston, Texas

No. of Employees: 51-200 employees

CEO: Cindy Perez

Website URL: https://cat5resources.com/

Keywords & Services: Disaster Recovery Services, Operations and Maintenance, Civil, Electrical, and Construction, Transportation and Logistics



About Cat5 Resources established in 2004 in response to Hurricane Charley's devastation, which utterly halted Florida, Cat5 Resources has become an indispensable supplier of technical and operational services across the Southern US, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Born out of necessity, the business was established when our CEO, Stacey Fuentes, was called upon by a long-term telecommunications client in desperate need of emergency fuel for their restoration efforts. Upon responding with emergency fuel and a fleet of generators, Cat5 Resources, a business with integrity at its core, was born.

Over the years, Cat5 Resources has continued to evolve, driven by an enduring commitment to surpassing client expectations. The 'People Process' at Cat5 places great emphasis on ensuring the right people are assigned to the right jobs, allowing the organisation to remain efficiently aligned and in sync. This process and our unrelenting dedication to driving value by partnering with customers and placing their needs before ours, set Cat5 Resources apart in the industry.

Today, in addition to providing Disaster Recovery Services, Cat5 Resources has embraced expansion and grown to offer a wide range of other services. These include Operations and Maintenance, Civil, Electrical, and Construction, along with Transportation and Logistics. Guided by a framework of ten essential behaviours, the Cat5 Resources team delivers exemplary service nationwide while setting the standard for integrity and professionalism in an ever-changing, high-stakes industry.