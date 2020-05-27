Bupa: the company’s journey and the challenges of COVID-19

Wong reflects on the challenges that Bupa has faced, and highlights its key to success,

“I think the major challenges have been around adapting to market conditions which are influenced by the broader financial and economic environment. I believe Bupa has also faced challenges in terms of how it continues to show meaningful value to customers.

But I think Bupa’s key success is that the organisation is very robust and it is looking at ways it can continue to help customers get the best out of their healthcare. I think that's going to be one of the most important things going forward, as well as the value that it has to hold in terms of the relationships it has with customers,” says Wong, who is very proud of the organisation's respect for its large customer base.

“I believe that this is one of Bupa’s biggest strengths, the fact that Bupa respects that it has one of the largest customer bases and it doesn’t take it for granted. It really does pay attention to those things amidst all the challenges that it faces, working hard to maintain its position as a premier brand in the health insurance space and continuing to support customers via its propositions and services to add value to their lives.”

The impact of COVID-19 for Bupa

From a technological standpoint, Wong explains that when it comes to the impact of COVID-19, Bupa is having to react to the conditions that people are facing such as “not being able to go to retail stores and having to move our workforce to work remotely to support people's health insurance needs. This is alongside the restrictions around elective surgery, the opportunity for treatments and some ancillary treatments being reduced.

One of the challenges we are looking at is how we support the needs of customers, while meeting the government guidelines regarding COVID-19 - and not just in Australia and New Zealand but as a global organisation. Across our operations we are sharing insights and learning from different healthcare markets across Europe, Latin America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.”

Amidst the outbreak, now more than ever Bupa is needed by its customers to provide health advice and reassurance. Wong reiterates that it is Bupa’s purpose to help customers live longer, healthier and happier lives, and with the outbreak of COVID-19 “it is Bupa’s responsibility - like many other organisations - to look at what we can do to help people continue to get the services they need, even during financial hardship. So far Bupa has delayed the annual 1 April premium increase for all health insurance customers for six months, effectively returning $134 million to these customers. Bupa is also providing more than $50 million in assistance for customers suffering financial hardship due to COVID-19. To date we have received more than 27,000 applications, and we also confirmed that customers with any hospital policy will be covered for COVID-19 related claims, irrespective of policy terms..”

To continue to provide its services, Wong details that “the industry has had to move to a new way of operating quickly. However, this abrupt change has forced problem solving to move at a more focused and faster pace.

In order to efficiently implement a working from home strategy we have had to implement new capabilities to support areas especially impacted by social distancing measures. For example, when there were restrictions to visitors in our aged care home and villages, we sent devices out to our homes so residents could connect face to face with their families.

“These urgent technological interventions have led me to believe that technology has a big role to play in helping to address the emerging challenges of COVID-19,. We are seeing that the industry is facing a lot of pressure around efficient remote activities and the need to be able to run things quicker for rapid responses.

“Technology such as intelligent automation are areas where I think we can combat some of these challenges. Then, when it comes down to supporting the broader societal intervention around managing the impact of COVID-19, technology will play its role in that too, for example in the form of COVID-19 tracking apps that are directly related to our ability as a society to relax or manage some of the controls and restrictions that are in place.”

When it comes to the future of the industry, Wong highlights that there is still a lot of uncertainty around the virus. However, he comments that “obviously there are initial shock impacts around the availability of certain service provision now and a strain could be put on to our health infrastructure if the conditions were to worsen. But I think the most important thing is the way we manage to ensure people's health, quality of life and mental health so it is balanced.

The future will be around physical and mental health and ensuring that people will be operating safely at work or at home, or in a community with other people. The healthcare industry has a key role to play in this because people are looking towards healthcare experts and societal experts to be able to provide that assurance.”