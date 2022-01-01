Bukalapak

BUKA is a group of tech-based companies and a technology super-enabler for Indonesia’s MSME transformation and various business verticals.

Building on our heritage serving more than 110 million users and over 20 million Indonesian MSMEs through our various solutions, and as the first publicly-listed Indonesian technology company, we are now focused squarely on using technology to enable today’s digital lifestyles for both Indonesian MSMEs as well as Indonesians in general, across numerous verticals from marketplace, finance and fintech, offline to online, merchant solutions and procurement.

Utilizing our more than a decade long of technology innovation for Indonesian consumers and businesses, BUKA is a tech enabler and fuel of Indonesia’s digital transformation engine.