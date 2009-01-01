Boost Payment Solutions

Boost Payment Solutions is a financial technology company based in New York City. With a portfolio of clients that spans multiple industries and a presence in nearly 50 international regions, the company utilises bespoke and proprietary technology solutions to help large enterprises optimise the way they pay their vendors and suppliers.

Founded in 2009, the company began life as a service company, drawing on third-party technology to help clients. But since 2015, it has been working with clients to understand their business, identify the challenges within the AR and AP flows, and create enduring solutions that improve efficiency and reduce cost.

It is led by Founder and CEO Dean Leavitt, a veteran of the credit card acceptance industry with more than 30 years’ experience. He is a passionate advocate of the opportunities that exist for financial technology to transform the payments sector for the better.