Boohoo Group

The Boohoo Group is a portfolio of 13 leading British fashion brands striving to provide great clothing for everyone, everywhere. The group was the vision of Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, who, from very humble beginnings in a small office in Manchester in 2006, built one of the fastest-growing fashion businesses in the world.

Boohoo Group is on a mission to become the global leader in the fashion e-commerce sector in a way that respects its people, its customers, its suppliers, its stakeholders, investors and the wider world.