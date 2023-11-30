Boeing, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is one of the world's largest aerospace companies and a leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defence, space, and security systems. Established in 1916, Boeing has been at the forefront of innovation, engineering excellence, and a commitment to quality and safety for over a century.

With around 145,000 employees, Boeing serves customers in over 150 countries and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. The company's diverse portfolio includes commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defence systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

Under the leadership of CEO David L. Calhoun, Boeing continuously invests in research and development, fostering a culture of innovation that drives advancements in aerospace technology. By prioritising sustainability and cutting-edge solutions, Boeing aims to meet the evolving needs of its customers while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.