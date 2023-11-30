BNP Paribas Group

HQ Location: Paris, France

Paris, France No. of Employees: 190,000

190,000 CEO: Jean-Laurent Bonnafé

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Website URL: https://group.bnpparibas

https://group.bnpparibas Revenue: €12.48bn

€12.48bn Keywords & Services: banking, financial services, asset management, wealth management, corporate banking, retail banking, investment banking, insurance, real estate services

BNP Paribas, established in 1848, stands as a leading international banking group headquartered in Paris, France. With a robust presence in 68 countries, the group serves over 30 million customers worldwide. BNP Paribas offers a diverse range of services, including corporate and retail banking, asset management, and investment banking, ensuring comprehensive financial solutions for businesses and individuals.

Under the leadership of CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, BNP Paribas has cemented its reputation as a reliable and innovative financial partner. The company’s extensive expertise spans across wealth management, insurance, and real estate services, providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its global clientele. Focused on sustainable growth and innovation, BNP Paribas continues to drive forward with cutting-edge financial products and services.

BNP Paribas is committed to creating long-term value for its stakeholders. The group leverages its strong financial foundation and technological advancements to foster economic development and sustainability. As a major player in the financial industry, BNP Paribas remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service and integrity, ensuring that clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys.