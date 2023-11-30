It started with a big idea in engineering: that the combination of size and quality design could fundamentally change what ceiling fans could accomplish. That high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow—an entirely new concept—was the key to making spaces more comfortable and efficient. Because the “HVLS Fan Company” thought big, it didn’t take long for people to notice the impact our products had on facilities or for them to rebrand the company the way they saw us: as upstart innovator Big Ass Fans.