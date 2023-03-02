BDx Indonesia

Founded in 2019, BDx is a rapidly growing data centre business with operations now across Asia, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, but the most recent being its Indonesia acquisition. BDx Indonesia is a joint venture with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson (IOH) and Lintasarta; the company’s response to the digital demands of more than 275 million people that live there—making this a crucial step for the business to play its role in a growing industry expected to grow to US$3.43bn by 2027.