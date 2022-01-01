Bayer

Bayer is a Life Science company with a more than 150-year history and core competencies in the areas of healthcare and agriculture. With our innovative products, we are contributing to finding solutions to some of the major challenges of our time. “Health for all, hunger for none” – putting an end to hunger and helping everyone lead a healthy life, while at the same time protecting ecosystems. That’s what we are helping to achieve. The Crop Science division is a world-leading agriculture enterprise with businesses in seeds, crop protection and non-agricultural pest control. The crop protection and seeds operating unit markets a broad portfolio of high-value seeds and innovative pest management solutions, while at the same time providing extensive customer service for sustainable agriculture. The environmental science operating unit provides products and services for professional non-agricultural applications, such as vector and pest control and forestry.