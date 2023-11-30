ASSA ABLOY, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a global leader in access solutions. The company specialises in providing innovative products and services for a range of security needs, including electromechanical locking, door systems, and entrance automation. With a workforce of 51,000 employees, ASSA ABLOY is committed to advancing digital and mobile access solutions that enhance security and convenience.

Under the leadership of CEO Nico Delvaux, ASSA ABLOY has cemented its position as a pioneer in the identification technology sector. The company's product portfolio includes advanced security doors, egress solutions, and state-of-the-art entrance automation systems. These offerings are designed to meet the evolving demands of both commercial and residential markets, ensuring safety and efficiency.

ASSA ABLOY's dedication to innovation extends to mobile access technologies, making it a key player in the future of secure and seamless entry solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional security measures, ASSA ABLOY continues to set industry standards and drive growth in the global security solutions market.