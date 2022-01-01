Aqua Comms

Aqua Comms is an Ireland-based Independent Carriers’ Carrier specialising in building and operating submarine cable systems and supplying fibre pairs, spectrum and capacity networking solutions to the global content, cloud and carrier markets.

It is the owner/operator of America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2), and CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1). The company continues to build on its vision of efficient submarine infrastructure ownership with membership of the HAVFRUE consortium and development of CeltixConnect-2 and North Sea Connect, bridging the North Atlantic between North America and Northern Europe. Under its new ownership, AquaComms will be managing its parents’ investment in EMIC1 – a new route between Europe, Middle East and India, due to enter service in 2024.

Ontix is a next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service provider, disrupting the business model for delivering lightning-fast connectivity. They make it cheaper, easier and quicker for mobile network operators, property owners, and local authorities to add next-generation wireless networks through their turnkey solutions.

Aqua Comms was recently acquired by digital infrastructure investment trust Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange.