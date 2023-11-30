Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. Founded in 1987, the company operates in more than 120 countries, helping clients drive business performance by protecting and enhancing the human capital and financial well-being of their organisations.

With a workforce of around 57,000 employees, Aon harnesses proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. Their comprehensive suite of solutions includes risk management, insurance brokerage, human capital consulting, reinsurance solutions, and data-driven analytics that support decision making.

Guided by a commitment to delivering innovative solutions, Aon helps clients navigate through the complexities of a constantly changing market. Their services also extend to retirement planning, health solutions, and wealth management, ensuring all aspects of business and personal financial health are addressed effectively.