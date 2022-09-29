AMD

Founded in 1969, AMD has driven innovation over 50 years in high-performance computing, graphics and visualisation technologies―the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and data centres.

AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.