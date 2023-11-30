AllPoints Fibre Networks Limited

AllPoints Fibre builds and operates wholesale fibre networks using an open access architecture that any Service Provider will be able to use to provide broadband services to their end-user customer. Whilst we are building our networks to support the future digital requirements of the UK market, our primary goal is to exceed customer expectations for internet speeds with an ethos of fairness and community partnership, anywhere the AllPoints Fibre network serves an Internet Service Provider (ISP) customer. When our new network is completed, AllPoints Fibre anticipate that customers and wider society will begin to treat their internet access as a utility service with a resilient connection, where future generations will not need to worry about their broadband reliability ever again. The open access nature of our network fosters true equivalence across the retail ISP market, creating a level playing field where competition will surround value and customer service. In practice, our AllPoints Fibre infrastructure is available to many competing ISPs simultaneously on equal terms, therefore creating a genuinely competitive market framework to compete for the end-user (home or business subscriber) business. This competitive environment ensures that the end-user gets the best possible price and the best possible service from their chosen ISP, offering speeds of up to 10 Gigabits (10,000Mbps) per second, as well as faster options for enterprise customers and mobile providers along the route of the network. Founded in 2021 and part of Fern Trading (advised by Octopus Investments), AllPoints Fibre has established a leadership team sourced from a global roster, all of whom have deep-rooted experience in national FTTP deployments around the world.