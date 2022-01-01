Allianz Malaysia Berhad

Allianz calls itself “the home for those who dare,” but it is also about genuine care for people. It currently has over 83 million private and corporate customers and over 142,000 employees. Allianz fosters a culture where its employees are empowered to collaborate, perform, embrace trends and challenge the industry. The company’s main ambition is to be its customers’ trusted partner, instilling them with the confidence to grow. Allianz Malaysia is part of Allianz Group in Germany.