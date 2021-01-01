Al Rajhi Bank

At Al Rajhi Bank Malaysia (ARBM), we believe that the one thing that holds the world together as people of different nationalities, races and cultures are values. Values define us, unite us, and garner trust from those we serve. ARBM continuously endeavours to expand its suite of products and services to meet the financial needs of its customers, delivering innovative Shariah compliant financial solutions across retail, corporate, treasury and investment segments. Since 2021, ARBM has set its ambition in becoming the #1 Islamic innovation bank in Malaysia.