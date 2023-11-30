Founded in 1955, Aflac is a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the United States. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac specialises in offering financial protection to help individuals and businesses manage unexpected medical expenses. With a solid reputation built over decades, Aflac has become synonymous with reliability and customer-centric service.

Aflac's broad range of insurance products includes accident, cancer, critical illness, hospital, and dental policies, designed to provide financial assistance when it is most needed. The company’s offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of both individuals and employers, ensuring that policyholders have access to comprehensive coverage.

Under the leadership of CEO Daniel P. Amos, Aflac serves millions of customers through a dedicated workforce of approximately 19,000 employees. The company leverages innovative technology and a robust distribution network to deliver best-in-class service, maintaining its position as a cornerstone of the insurance industry.