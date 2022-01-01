ABB Robotics

ABB’s Robotics Division is a pioneer in robotics and digital services, providing innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, from automotive to electronics to logistics. As one of the world’s leading robotics suppliers, we have shipped more than 500,000 robot solutions. We help customers of all sizes increase productivity, flexibility and simplicity and improve output quality. We support their transition towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. ABB Robotics is part of the ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation business area, which, together with the Machine Automation Division, employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries