9Mobile

Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), trading as 9mobile, is a proudly Nigerian private limited liability company empowered by a Unified Access Service License from the Federal Government of Nigeria in March 2007. It provides a broad range of telecommunication services nationwide across the voice, data and enterprise services spectrum. Formerly trading as Etisalat Nigeria, the official first call on the network was made on March 13, 2008. The brand subsequently commenced commercial operations in Nigeria on October 23rd, 2008, with an innovative and ground-breaking offering – '0809uchoose'. The offer allowed Nigerians, for the first time in the evolution of telecommunications in the country, to choose and own their preferred unique mobile phone numbers. In July 2017, the company transitioned to the current brand identity – 9mobile, to reflect the dynamic, resilient, bold, and creative attributes that it shares with the people of Nigeria, especially the vibrant youth segment.