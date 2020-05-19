Safety and technology: Synergy at SapuraAcergy

SapuraAcergy is a 50/50 joint venture between SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas service providers, and Subsea 7, a global leader in seabed-to-surface engineering and construction.

SapuraAcergy is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a regional office in Perth, Australia. They are active throughout the whole of the Asia Pacific region and specialize in deep-water installation, decommissioning as well as more conventional activities for the oil and gas industry. They have a team of over 350 highly skilled engineers, project managers and support personnel.

The company takes pride in their ability to deliver and execute to their clients expectations and are committed to set best-in-class for quality and assured delivery. They also consider the safety of their personnel one of their highest priorities, and have an enviable safety record.

Their vessel, the Sapura 3000 – a dynamically positioned heavy lift and pipe lay construction vessel dedicated for Asia Pacific region – is a key asset. One of the strengths of the vessel is its flexibility: not only is it suitable for deep and shallow water pipe lay, it is equally suited for heavy lift (3000T), large surf developments and decommissioning.

Health, Safety and Security

In every aspect of their business, whether it is executing a large project or running a team building event, SapuraAcergy assesses the risks and establishes measures and targets such that the company can ensure the safety and wellbeing of their personnel. A company doctor has also been engaged to provide continuous support and to develop a structured health monitoring programme. In addition, the company also holds regular security briefings and seminars for all their personnel.

Their efforts were recognized with the prestigious HSE Excellence Award in year 2013 by Shell for the Gumusut-Kakap Project for zero LTI. They have also recently achieved the significant milestone of going one year without any recordable incidents.

Their HSEQ system is certified by ABS in accordance with International Standards of OSHAS 18001:2007 for Occupational Health and Safety, ISO 14001:2004 for Environmental Management System and ISO 9001:2008 for Quality Management. In addition, their vessel is in compliance with the International Safety Management Code (ISM) and International Ship and Port Security Code (ISPS). As a corporate initiative in 2012, all certifications were merged into one system – Integrated Management System or IMS – allowing for a seamless application, monitoring and management of all standards.

People Management

There are two specific areas SapuraAcergy focuses on, being talent attraction and talent retention. The company has rolled out several programs and campaigns which are aimed at addressing talent retention, including a Long Term Incentive Retention (LTIR) Plan, a Long Service Awards (LSA) program and a transparent performance bonus scheme. In addition an Employee Climate Survey (ECS) program provides an avenue for employees to comment and provide feedback to the company and Town Hall sessions provide further information regarding the company’s performance and plans.

SapuraAcergy has several key learning and development programs, which are aimed at accelerating the development potential of employees. The programs are derived from a Training Needs Analysis (TNA) which is conducted annually.

Typical modulated training programs include: Professional Development Programs (PDP), Management Leadership Programs (MDP) and Leadership Coaching Programs. In addition, there are several soft skills and technical training programs, including Business English Communication, Finance for Non-Finance Managers, Business and Office etiquette, and Introduction to Oil and Gas

Moving forward, the company aspires to roll-out more advanced competency based training and development programs to cope with the ever-changing business environment and technologies.

Sapura 3000

The capabilities of this purpose-built combination vessel continue to be enhanced. Recent investments include; a J lay System – allowing them to install pipelines in up to 2,000 metres of water, an articular gangway system for the safe transfer of personnel from the Sapura 3000 to barges and an initiative to enhance the lifeboat capability.

Current projects

There are four major projects running concurrently, based in their KL and Perth offices.

Gumusut-Kakap Development Project (Shell) in Malaysia – the region’s first deep-water (1200m) field utilizing a moored Semi-submersible Floating Production System (SEMI-FPS). Project nearing completion.

Maharaja Lela South Project (Total) in Brunei. The scope includes offshore transportation and installation of offshore facilities (CRA pipeline, Jacket, umbilical, pre-comm). The project is expected to complete by late 2015.

Gorgon Heavy Lift and Tie Ins (Chevron) in Australia. SapuraAcergy’s scope includes the transportation and installation of large structures and spool pieces. In total, they shall install 20 subsea structures (manifolds and foundations) weighing up to 1300tons and 21 off spools in 1300m water depth. The site works shall be completed this year Julimar Development (Subsea7) in Australia. The scope includes the transport and installation of large structures. The offshore activities shall be complete in 2015.

The company has also recently completed other offshore projects in Australia, China, Vietnam, Mexico, Malaysia and India.