NTT Ltd.: developing truly global partnerships

NTT Ltd. is a global technology services company that brings together the expertise of leaders in the field. The organisation partners with leading businesses worldwide to achieve success through intelligent technology solutions. To NTT Ltd., intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure.

Anthony Shaw is the Global Senior Vice President, Talent Transformation and Innovation at NTT Ltd. Having been with the company since 2012, Shaw has enjoyed a career centred around cloud. “In university, I began my career in technology by working in the field of data centres and then worked for several cloud companies,” he explains. “I then joined Dimension Data (an NTT Group company) as a product development specialist and worked primarily on cloud technologies. Three years ago, I switched my career path to look at our transformation internally and build expertise in the company to generate more value for our clients.”

With a large number of its clients being large enterprises, and government agencies, Shaw believes it’s essential for NTT Ltd. to leverage its expertise of operating in large environments in order to meet the requirements of major organisations. “Automation and DevOps is a fine balance between risk and agility,” says Shaw. “Aside from using our experience of operating in large environments, we also have the technical expertise to automate things. Over the past few years, we’ve been increasing our interest in DevOps, not just at NTT Ltd., but also for our clients as well.

“We have also invested a significant amount in research and development (R&D) globally,” he continues. “Every year, NTT Group Invests US$3.5bn in R&D to innovate with technology that enables a sustainable future. We have a policy of collaboration across the company so if we work on a solution for a client, then knowledge and IP is shared and reused across the organisation.”

With the introduction of new technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data becoming increasingly influential, NTT Ltd. has begun to scale it in order to increase efficiency. “We have an example of two teams that are primarily using AI in analytics; the financial and HR teams,” says Shaw. “It is mainly used for predictive studies around profitability and control, as well as for analysing trends in the market. On the HR side, it’s important that we use it to better understand the market to help determine where we should be.” Shaw points to data privacy and affirms it is one of NTT Ltd.’s biggest challenges. “It’s not only for big enterprises that data privacy has become important. I believe that all online businesses need to understand data privacy regulation,” says Shaw. “We’ve built a team that does data privacy research of technologies. When we look at adopting cloud technologies, we’ve built processes for assessing the impact on our data privacy obligations. It’s important that we consider how we can still meet our data and regulatory requirements, as well as reflect how we’re responsible for the data that we have.”

NTT Ltd. has Global Delivery Centres in India, the Czech Republic and Malaysia to allow for standardisation across the organisation. “We’re getting more efficient and effective by improving the processes and those delivery centres, as well as introducing automation,” says Shaw. “It’s far easier to introduce automation with centralised teams.”

When seeking to introduce new technologies and processes, NTT Ltd. has an architecture review board in place which determines the value of any potential innovations considered. “If we’re looking to implement new technologies then we have a set of standards that we adhere to from the vendor architecture or the platforms that we’re looking to introduce,” says Shaw. “We are constantly seeking technology which is fully cloud-enabled and can run in different regions. The architectural review board researches and works with any vendors that we would bring in or any technologies that we would adopt. It would then score those technologies against that standard and once it’s been approved, we would then make a decision based on that investment criteria.”

Over the next couple of years, Shaw expects demand on global network capacity to drive new innovation in IP communications. “We’re developing new technologies to dramatically increase the capacity of the global networks, such as multi-core, multi-mode fiber optic that allows high-capacity transmission with a transmission rate on a single optical fiber that exceeds the current rate by a factor of 100 to 1,000. We’re also making advances in wireless networking, we succeeded in wireless transmission rates of 100 Gb/sec by using a method devised by NTT combining a principle called “OAM Multiplexing” with MIMO technology. This generates multiple radio waves of different frequencies so that they can transmit simultaneously without interfering with each other. [1]”

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKLBzmHmX1Y