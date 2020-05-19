Lycopodium Delivers Superior Quality through Evaluation, Development, Implementation and Optimisation of Projects

Lycopodium is an Australian headquartered engineering and project management consultancy which provides a complete range of services for the evaluation, development, implementation and optimisation of projects across a broad range of industries.

As its primary objective, Lycopodium focuses on consistently achieving a client’s aims across all project measures including performance, costs and schedule, HSE and within the community.

Lycopodium’s business model is based on providing superior quality services to clients by delivering studies, engineering, projects and maintenance advice that are fit for purpose and that exceed established acceptance criteria.

Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2004, Lycopodium has grown organically and by strategic acquisition, both of which have provided an expanding client base and access to new market sectors.

Mineral Industry

Through pioneering the introduction of modern process plants and associated technologies to remote and logistically challenging locations, Lycopodium Minerals has developed a successful track record in developing and commissioning major resources projects worldwide.

Since our establishment in 1992, we have focussed on the evaluation and development of minerals processing, materials handling and infrastructure projects, delivering projects in a range of commodities in Australia, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Lycopodium Minerals has undertaken studies and projects across a broad range of commodities including gold (free, gravity, refractory, preg robbing), base metals (concentrators, hydrometallurgy), iron ore, uranium, rare earths and industrial minerals.

Our commitment to consistently delivering to client expectations has helped foster strong working relationships and ongoing repeat assignments with our international client base over the past 20 years.

Process Industries

Lycopodium Process Industries provides customised process, manufacturing and renewable facilities throughout Australia and South East Asia.

Servicing a diverse range of industries for more than 45 years, we develop projects from original concept phase through design, construction, commissioning and operational handover.

Our aim is to provide superior technical engineering and management services across all disciplines to assist clients develop their businesses in a safe, innovative and cost-effective manner.

By tailoring flexible engineering and project management solutions, we successfully deliver services to clients in the chemical, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, renewable and alternative energy, food & beverage and research & development industries.

Infrastructure Industries

Lycopodium Infrastructure has wide-ranging experience managing the assessment, design, planning and implementation of a variety of infrastructure elements, both independently and in conjunction with mineral processing projects.

Elements successfully completed on a range of previous projects include architectural designs, power supply and distribution, water supply and distribution, accommodation, buildings, roads and other general civil and infrastructure components.

Rail Industries

Lycopodium Rail is focused on servicing the continued expansion of heavy haul bulk freight networks nationally.

Bolstered by in house engineering, construction, maintenance and estimating resources, Lycopodium Rail also offers audit, verification and asset management services including the management of privately owned rail lines and sidings.

Lycopodium Rail’s aim is to deliver project development phase studies, engineering design, procurement and construction phase services for rail infrastructure projects across Australia.

Community

Lycopodium is committed to fostering relationships of mutual understanding and respect within the diverse communities in which it operates across Australia and overseas. A strong relationship with local communities is essential to the successful operation of Lycopodium.

Lycopodium provides support to a range of community programmes and initiatives, both on an ongoing basis and in relation to our remote project sites. Our aim is to leave a positive legacy through our services and interactions with the community.