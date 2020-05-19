Established in 1976, the Dietitians Association of Australia (DAA) is the leading nutrition organisation in Australia. It is a not-for-profit, professional member association representing more than 5,700 dietitians and nutritionists, and nutrition scientists, constituting around 80 per cent of the dietetic workforce in Australia.

DAA supports its members and works broadly to improve the nutrition and health of Australians.

DAA is a national organisation with a head office in Canberra and state and territory branches. It is well-organised, structured and progressive, with an emphasis on excellence of practice and good governance. The dietetics profession is self-regulated with recognised high standards at a national level.

DAA members work together through the Association in a wide range of voluntary roles. The elected Board of Directors, made up of eight Directors, including a President and Vice-President, govern the Association.

Vision

DAA is the leader in nutrition for better food, better health and wellbeing for all.

Mission

DAA is the peak body of dietetic and nutrition professionals providing strategic leadership in food and nutrition through empowerment, advocacy, education, accreditation and communication.

The majority of DAA members are Accredited Practising Dietitians (APDs). APDs have the qualifications and skills to provide expert nutrition and dietary advice. ‘APD’ is the only national credential recognised by the Australian Government, Medicare, the Department of Veterans Affairs and most private health funds as the quality standard for nutrition and dietetics services in Australia.

DAA: Advocating for better food, better health and wellbeing for all

The DAA Board (in consultation with DAA members) develops the Association’s Strategic Plan. A new Strategic Plan will be launched in 2015. DAA’s values are: professionalism, leadership, passion, integrity and expertise.

The Association’s current Strategic Plan has four goals:

Support members to achieve excellence in practice

Increase opportunities for members

Influence government policy

Influence the food supply.

The first two are focused directly on DAA members and providing member services, while the third and fourth are directed at advocacy and influence in the public domain both nationally and internationally. These goals are underpinned by a number of strategies.

Specifically, DAA is leading the way to better nutrition through:

Promoting accurate and practical nutrition information to the Australian public

Proactively engaging with the media through the DAA Media Program, which includes 21 media-trained DAA Spokespeople

Delivering recommendations on food and nutrition issues and legislation to government, non-government and corporate organisations

Advocating for better quality nutrition programs and services

Partnering with other organisations and forming strategic alliances to deliver sound nutrition information to the public, health professionals and key decision makers

Promoting evidence-based practice and setting standards in dietetic practice

Accrediting university nutrition and dietetics courses in Australia and managing recognition of overseas dietetic qualifications

Managing the accreditation of dietetic professionals.

DAA membership and the benefits of membership

DAA members are committed to helping Australians eat better. Members include:

Australian-qualified dietitians

Australian student dietitians enrolled in a DAA-accredited nutrition and dietetics course

Overseas-qualified dietitians who have successfully passed DAA’s examination in dietetics

Dietitians who are members of overseas dietetic organisations

Nutrition scientists and other nutrition professionals.

DAA members enjoy a wide range of member services, benefits and opportunities including:

Continuing professional development opportunities, such as conferences, workshops and online seminars, across a range of practice areas

Subscription to DAA’s peer-reviewed journal Nutrition & Dietetics

Subsidised access to the international Practice-based Evidence in Nutrition (PEN) resource, and other evidence-based resources

Opportunities to network with other dietitians and nutrition professionals through DAA Branches, Interest Groups and Discussion Groups

Mutual recognition opportunities with New Zealand and Canada

Support through marketing programs and promotional resources

Discounted professional indemnity insurance

Access to: Professional information – such as through the DAA member newsletter Business and nutrition education resources Online member services – including job opportunities, patient education resources and DAA’s submissions Professional support and advice, including a Member Assistance Program DAA awards, scholarships and prizes.



Visit the DAA website (www.daa.asn.au) for more information about the Association.