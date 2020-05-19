Baker Hughes Australia Drives Forward Through Core Values Based on Integrity, Teamwork, Performance, Learning, and Courage

A top-tier oilfield service company with a century-long track record, Baker Hughes delivers solutions that help oil and gas operators make the most of their reservoirs.

Collaboration is the foundation on which we build our business. We listen to our clients to understand their unique challenges and then develop solutions designed to help manage operating expenses, maximize reserve recovery, and boost overall return on investment throughout the life of an oil or gas asset.

With 60,000 employees in more than 80 countries, our local geomarket teams work side by side with customers to engineer reliable application-specific products and services that create more value from the reservoir whether the application is deepwater, unconventional hydrocarbons or production and water management.

Our history of technology innovation is a cornerstone of our success. Local teams are supported by global centers of excellence where scientists push the boundaries of value-adding technology to find solutions for progressively more complex technical challenges.

At dedicated innovation centers, scientists conduct applied and game-changing critical research. We collaborate with customers to jointly develop technology for specific industry needs at regional technology centers. Engineers and scientists at our product centers work on next-generation products and services for drilling and evaluation, completions and production, and fluids and chemicals.

At Baker Hughes, we are looking forward to the next 100 years of working side by side with our customers to continue expanding the limits of oil, gas and alternative energy drilling, completion and production through innovation problem solving.

Ground-breaking inventions that revolutionized the petroleum industry

For more than a century, innovation has been part of our DNA. Baker Hughes was formed in 1987 with the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company - both founded over 100 years ago when R.C. Baker and Howard Hughes conceived ground-breaking inventions that revolutionized the fledging petroleum era. Since those earliest advancements, we’ve never stopped searching for solutions to conquer the next frontier.

In 1907, Reuben C. Baker developed a casing shoe that modernized cable tool drilling. In 1909, Howard R. Hughes, Sr. introduced the first roller cutter bit that dramatically improved the rotary drilling process. Over the ensuing eight decades, Baker International and Hughes Tool Company continued to lead the industry with innovative products in well completions, drilling tools and related services.

During its history, Baker Hughes has acquired and integrated numerous oilfield pioneers including: Brown Oil Tools, CTC, EDECO, and Elder Oil Tools (completions); Milchem and Newpark (drilling fluids); EXLOG (mud logging); Eastman Christensen and Drilex (directional drilling and diamond drill bits); Teleco (measurement while drilling); Tri-State and Wilson (fishing tools and services); Centrilift (artificial lift); Aquaness, Chemlink and Petrolite (specialty chemicals); Western Atlas (seismic exploration, well logging).

Today, we are organized in four regions and 25 geomarkets where local teams work to understand customer needs and coordinate delivery of reliable, practical solutions that include the right Baker Hughes technologies for every project. The Baker Hughes regions are: North America; Latin America; Europe, Africa, Russia Caspian, and Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Centers of Excellence

We continue our commitment to research and development in world-class technology and education centers. Our technology and trained workforce ensure you extract more hydrocarbons from mature fields and discover new resources in frontier areas.