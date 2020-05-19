Australian Made: Australia's must-have mark for genuine Aussie products

Written by Australian Made

Australia’s registered country-of-origin certification trade mark

The not-for-profit Australian Made Campaign administers and promotes the famous green-and-gold kangaroo logo, Australia’s registered country-of-origin trade mark.

The iconic Australian Made, Australian Grown (AMAG) symbol has been identifying Australian goods since 1986, and is now used by more than 2000 companies on some 15,000 products to identify genuine Aussie products and produce.

The stylised kangaroo has been used in countries all over the world by exporters to clearly establish their products and produce as Australian. In fact, approximately one third of the companies who use the logo, export their goods. The logo provides crucial authenticity in these export markets, reinforced in recent years by the registration of the trade mark in China, Singapore, South Korea and the USA, with plans for further registrations underway.

Market research* reveals more than 98% of Australian consumers recognise the logo, and 88% trust it. It is backed by a multi-million dollar marketing and communications campaign, and its significant and growing recognition and trust in Australia throughout the world, particularly in Asia, make it a powerful marketing symbol for Australian growers and manufacturers.

A comprehensive online database

The Australian Made Campaign recently launched its new website, www.australianmade.com.au.

Featuring products and produce from thousands of Australian farmers and manufacturers, the website enables consumers to quickly and easily find locally made, grown or caught products. Only products certified to carry the AMAG logo can be featured. Every business has its own online listing, fully searchable by name or products offered and integrated with social media.

Australian Made branded stores



2015 also marks the launch of ‘Australian Made’ branded stores in China, under a new partnership with Australia Made Shop Pty Ltd (AMS). There is already a network of Australian Made branded stores in South Korea.

AMS will only showcase products certified to carry the AMAG logo to the affluent Chinese market.

Initially launching in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone in February, stocking shelf-stable products, stores are set to open in other major cities throughout 2015, with the intent to offer fresh produce as well.

Australia’s Federal Minister for Small Business, Bruce Billson, said an 'Australian Made' retail presence showcasing the very best and most authentic Australian products to the crucial Chinese market was truly exciting. "Knowing that suppliers have an 'on the ground' partner to market their 'Australian Made' products to increasingly discerning Chinese consumers builds exporter confidence and optimism, and local jobs and economic opportunities,” Mr Billson said.

The certification process

If your products are made or grown in Australia, you could be eligible to use the Australian Made, Australian Grown logo.

To qualify, your products must comply with the criteria for one of the following descriptors:

Australian Made: The product has been made in Australia and over 50 per cent of the cost of production cost has been incurred in Australia.

Australian Grown: All significant ingredients are grown in Australia and almost all processing has been carried out in Australia.

Product of Australia: All significant ingredients come from Australia and almost all of the manufacturing/processing has been carried out in Australia.

Australian Seafood: All significant ingredients are grown/harvested in Australia and almost all processing has been carried out in Australia.

Australian (for export use only): The product must satisfy the criteria for at least one of the four preceding claims, and not be misleading.

It is important to note that, for food products, the rules for using the AMAG logo with an ‘Australian Made’ claim are more stringent than those applying under the Government’s Australian Consumer Law. A stricter set of criteria about what actually constitutes ‘substantial transformation’ was introduced several years ago to reduce any confusion about a food product’s true country-of-origin.

Australia’s reputation for high quality, health and safety standards in manufacturing has helped to create a strong nation brand for businesses to leverage, and if you qualify to use the logo, there are a few easy protocols you can put in place to be sure you get the most out of it. These include:

Placing the logo clearly and visibly on the front of product packaging;

Promoting the logo extensively across all marketing and communications materials

Using the logo as part of your sales pitch, to help convert sales and secure Government contracts.

How much does it cost?

The annual licence fee is based on the actual sales of licensed products for the previous 12 months, and is charged based on the range your turnover falls into.

There is a fixed fee associated with each range. The minimum fee is $300 plus GST for annual sales up to $300,000, and the maximum fee is $25,000 for annual sales over $45,000,000.

To find out more, visit www.australianmade.com.au/for-business.