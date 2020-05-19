Austmine: The Leading Industry Body for the METS Sector

Austmine is the peak industry body representing the Australian Mining Equipment,

Technology and Services (METS) sector. Our members develop and supply innovative, safe and cost-efficient products and services to the mining and mineral processing industry globally.

Austmine promotes its members’ capabilities, connects with the international mining community, drives export and champions innovation.

Austmine has been working for 25 years to have the Australian METS sector recognised as the world’s leading source of advanced technology for the mining industry. Austmine members provide the global market with the industry’s best practice innovations and world leading solutions.