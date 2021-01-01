The digital transformation of Dole Sunshine Company’s indirect procurement promises a more sustainable, visible and profitable value chain…
Jon Eaves, Founder and CEO of Edge Centres talks solar power, modular design, and taking the future of the internet “off-grid”.…
Mike Andrea, CEO of Oper8 Global, talks data centre management, IoT, security, and edge, delivered as-a-service through collaborative win-win partnerships.…
Lito Villanueva, Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer at RCBC, discusses how digital innovation drove financial inclusion during COVID-19…
Anastasia Fokina, Chief Operations and Digital Transformation Officer, talks how Home Credit Vietnam adapts and adjusts to drive business during Covid 19.…
TXOne Networks delivers convenient and reliable cybersecurity for the era of IT-OT convergence…
Schneider Electric is proud to be named the world’s most sustainable company – and its journey to drive efficiencies and cut emissions has only just begun…
Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit Holdings, talks digital transformation at scale, business-driven technology adoption, and partnering for success.…