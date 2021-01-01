All Company Reports

Featured

Dole Sunshine: A Fresh Approach to Indirect Procurement

The digital transformation of Dole Sunshine Company’s indirect procurement promises a more sustainable, visible and profitable value chain

Read more
Featured

Edge Centres: Building Ahead of the Edge Data Centre Wave

Jon Eaves, Founder and CEO of Edge Centres talks solar power, modular design, and taking the future of the internet “off-grid”.

Read more

Oper8 Global delivers data centre expertise-as-a-service

Mike Andrea, CEO of Oper8 Global, talks data centre management, IoT, security, and edge, delivered as-a-service through collaborative win-win partnerships.

Read more
Featured

RCBC: Enabling Financial Inclusion With FinTech Innovation

Lito Villanueva, Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer at RCBC, discusses how digital innovation drove financial inclusion during COVID-19

Read more

Home Credit Vietnam: Agile to Win Over the Pandemic

Anastasia Fokina, Chief Operations and Digital Transformation Officer, talks how Home Credit Vietnam adapts and adjusts to drive business during Covid 19.

Read more
Featured

TXOne Networks: Reduce the threat landscape for your ICS

TXOne Networks delivers convenient and reliable cybersecurity for the era of IT-OT convergence

Read more
Featured

Schneider Electric leads sustainability change

Schneider Electric is proud to be named the world’s most sustainable company – and its journey to drive efficiencies and cut emissions has only just begun

Read more
Featured

JG Summit Holdings: Harnessing the Power of Scale

Carlos Santos, Group CIO at JG Summit Holdings, talks digital transformation at scale, business-driven technology adoption, and partnering for success.

Read more