From Acquisition to Global Presence: Jebsen & Jessen Offshore

Jebsen & Jessen Offshore was created through the acquisition of Halcyon Offshore by parent company Jebsen & Jessen (SEA) two years ago. Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), which also has companies in the cable technology, chemicals, communication, life sciences, material handling, package and technology industries, was investing in M&A as part of a growth strategy and saw this Singapore-based company as its opportunity to gain a global presence in the offshore sector.

Currently, Jebsen & Jessen Offshore is focused on growth and forming the company into a major global player in the offshore sector.

Expansion

As a young but well-established company, Jebsen & Jessen Offshore is already looking towards global expansion. One of the reasons they are able to do so is their lean manufacturing strategy. Their strong partnership with China – which includes a factory in the country – contributes to their ability to operate efficiently. In the future, Offshore is looking to also move some manufacturing out of Singapore because of the challenges of hiring staff in the manufacturing sector.

Since joining Jebsen & Jessen (SEA) the company has expanded beyond Asia Pacific opening operations in Malaysia and Dubai, they are now looking to expand to the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa in the near future.

“In the offshore business, it's important that you are close to your customers,” said Torben Christensen, managing director. “These areas are where the actual oil exploration and oil refinement are taking place, so we’ve got a heightened interest in establishing our company there.”

“Innovation in crane technology is also driving the company’s ability to expand. Soft rope-type cranes, specifically fibre rope have been in the works for over two years”, Ronald Wong, general manager – sales, shared. He continued: “The fibre rope cranes feature the ability to lift 100 percent of loads with no extra weight on the crane (compared to steel rope). Jebsen & Jessen Offshore is the only company of its kind to use this technology, and the rope is the first of its kind in the world to be used with deep sea AC cranes. The technology will be delivered in the first quarter of 2015 for more widespread use.”

Redefining the Workplace

With the acquisition came the restructuring of the company, including a complete turnover of the health and safety requirements. Beyond new processes and refocused leadership, the goal has been to shift the culture and create a more safety conscious workplace. New processes and quality management controls are helping transform the way member of staff operate on a daily basis.

To ensure they have the right people, Jebsen & Jessen Offshore continues to offer competitive compensation and benefit packages. All staff are supported by added investment in training and educational programs to ensure their development and allow them new opportunities within the organisation.

What Sets Jebsen & Jessen Offshore Apart

Mr Wong shared: “The goal of the company since the acquisition has been to break into the niche market on the high-technology side, to set it apart from others in the sector. With the implementation of the fibre rope in deep sea cranes in 2015, we look forward to achieving our ambitions.”

With the major players in the industry operating within a very rigid corporate structure, clients can occasionally be left wanting in regards to response times. With Jebsen & Jessen Offshore’s lean corporate setup, they can offer their clients the time and personalised attention that these large offshore jobs require.